Thursday Jan 27 2022
Faysal Quraishi issues apology for Nauman Ijaz after being 'too busy' for him

Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Faysal Quraishi issues apology for Nauman Ijaz after being too busy for him

Faysal Quraishi is clearing the air after fellow actor Nauman Ijaz subtly called him out for being 'too busy' to come on his talk show.

Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, Faysal penned a lengthy apologetic note, adding how he respects the Sang-e-Mah star and credits him for his professional success.

Faysal Quraishi issues apology for Nauman Ijaz after being too busy for him

Faysal added that if Nauman has personally approached him for the show, he would never had said no. Having said that, Faysal sent immense love and respect to the actor and promised he will make it up to him for the inconvenience.

Faysal's comment comes after Nauman Ijaz said "he is too busy don't have time for us..we asked him many times" when a fan on Instagram requested him to invite the Dil-e-Momin actor for the next episode.

