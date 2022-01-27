 
entertainment
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson meet Jeff Bezos for new Amazon Prime project?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made a pit stop at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' house during their date night in LA.

As per TMZ, Hollywood's current 'it' couple was spotted going inside Bezos' California compound Tuesday night

The trio dined together after which Kim & Pete returned to Davidson’s Beverly Hills hotel together. Many fans predict the meetup marks a future lucrative partnership on the streaming giant Amazon Prime.

Amid their blooming romance, Davidson is ditching New York to spend more time in LA. TMZ added that the “Saturday Night Live” star is working more in LA recently.

Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West on the other hand is busy publicizing his hot and heavy romance with new flame Julia Fox.

