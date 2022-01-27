 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Mouni Roy makes for a stunning South Indian bride as she marries Suraj Nambiar

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Mouni Roy makes for a stunning South Indian bride as she marries Suraj Nambiar
Mouni Roy makes for a stunning South Indian bride as she marries Suraj Nambiar 

Indian actress Mouni Roy exchanged wedding vows with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa today (on Jan. 27).

The couple got married according to South Indian rituals and their wedding pictures have already gone viral on the internet.

The Naagin famed actress' close friend and co-star Arjun Bijlani shared a picture of the newly married couple dressed in traditional South Indian wedding attire and introduced the couple to the world.


Sharing the picture of the newlyweds, Arjun wrote, "Mr and Mrs Nambiar."

For the big day, Mouni made a picture-perfect bride, as she opted for a traditional white saree with red and gold borders and a matching red and gold blouse.

She adorned her look with traditional South Indian wedding jewellery including gold bangles, choker necklace, maang tika with a headband, stunning gold belt and a gajra for her hair.

The groom, on the other hand, complimented his bride with a beige kurta for the day.

Take a look at Mouni and Suraj’s wedding pictures here:


Celebrities like Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Arjun Bijlani and other TV personalities have attended the beach-wedding ceremony.

More From Showbiz:

Anushka Sharma asks Priyanka Chopra to ‘get ready for sleepless nights’ post 1st baby

Anushka Sharma asks Priyanka Chopra to ‘get ready for sleepless nights’ post 1st baby
Malaika Arora gushes over her beau Arjun Kapoor: ‘handsome’

Malaika Arora gushes over her beau Arjun Kapoor: ‘handsome’
Faysal Quraishi issues apology for Nauman Ijaz after being 'too busy' for him

Faysal Quraishi issues apology for Nauman Ijaz after being 'too busy' for him
Deepika Padukone 'rolls her eyes' at Ranveer Singh's excitement for 'Gehraiyaan'

Deepika Padukone 'rolls her eyes' at Ranveer Singh's excitement for 'Gehraiyaan'
Bobby Deol reacts to Pakistani super-fan's special birthday wish

Bobby Deol reacts to Pakistani super-fan's special birthday wish
Indian actress Mouni Roy kicks off wedding festivities with haldi, mehndi

Indian actress Mouni Roy kicks off wedding festivities with haldi, mehndi
Priyanka Chopra was 'eager' to be a mother for long: 'Happy time for all'

Priyanka Chopra was 'eager' to be a mother for long: 'Happy time for all'
Atif Aslam lauds wife Sara's 'style sense' as she designs his PSL anthem look

Atif Aslam lauds wife Sara's 'style sense' as she designs his PSL anthem look
Hadiqa Kiani demands justice for Noor Mukadam: Enough with the delays

Hadiqa Kiani demands justice for Noor Mukadam: Enough with the delays
Ranveer Singh is ‘becoming obsessed with his craft’, wants to explore more

Ranveer Singh is ‘becoming obsessed with his craft’, wants to explore more

Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU with marginal improvement in health, says team

Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU with marginal improvement in health, says team
Shraddha Kapoor gives fans a glimpse into her cozy winter morning, see pics

Shraddha Kapoor gives fans a glimpse into her cozy winter morning, see pics

Latest

view all