NCOC extends coronavirus curbs till February 15

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Thursday decided to extend the coronavirus curbs in the country from January 31 till February 15, sources told Geo News.

The NCOC had imposed the non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) on January 19, which were to be reviewed on January 27 (today) in light of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The restrictions for the wedding sector were already imposed till Feb 15.

Pakistan's active COVID-19 case count crossed the 90,000 mark, the NCOC stats showed Thursday morning, as thousands continue to contract the infection amid a spread of the Omicron variant.

For cities/ districts with positivity above 10%:

Gatherings/Weddings:

Indoor gatherings of all types, including weddings.

Outdoor gatherings, including weddings, will be allowed with a cap of 300 fully-vaccinated guests.

Dinning

There will be a complete ban on indoor dining. However, outdoor dining for fully-vaccinated citizens and takeaway service will be allowed.

Gyms

Indoor gyms at 50% capacity for fully-vaccinated individuals will be allowed.

Cinemas

Cinemas will be allowed to open at 50% capacity for full-vaccinated individuals only.

Shrines

Shrines are allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully-vaccinated individuals only.

Amusement Parks

Allowed to open at 50% capacity for fully-vaccinated people only.

Sport

There would be a complete ban on contact sports like karate, boxing, martial arts, water polo, kabaddi and wrestling.

Education sector

Schools will be allowed to open with 50% attendance (staggered days) for students below the age of 12 years. For students (fully vaccinated) over 12 years, the NCOC has recommended 100% attendance.

Cities with less than 10%

Gatherings/weddings

Indoor gatherings are allowed with a maximum limit of 300 guests (fully vaccinated), while outdoor events can be held with a maximum limit of 500 guests.

Dining

Indoor and outdoor dining is permitted for fully-vaccinated individuals only, while takeaways are allowed 24/7.

Gyms

Indoor gyms are open for fully-vaccinated individuals only.

Shrines

Open for fully-vaccinated individuals only.

Parks

Open for fully-vaccinated individuals only.

Sports

All types of sports are allowed for vaccinated individuals.

Education

Children will continue to attend schools with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs), while those above 12-years of age must have to be fully vaccinated.

Restrictions imposed across Pakistan

Business timings

Businesses will continue without time restrictions

Public transport

Public buses will be allowed to operate with 70% of their seating capacity. Wearing masks will be mandatory throughout the journey, with a complete ban on serving meals/snacks.

Railways

Railways will operate with an 80% occupancy level.

Office routine

Offices will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity with normal working hours. However, work from home is encouraged.

Domestic air travel/meals

There will be a complete ban on meal/beverages serving during the in-flight journey for domestic travel.

Education sector

With effect from February 2022 vaccination for students above 12 years will be mandatory (at least one dose). No exemption other than medical reasons will be entertained.

Aggressive sentinel testing in educational institutions will be carried out for targeted closures in high disease prevalence education institutes.

Federating units in consultations with health authorities will set a number/percentage for closure of education institutes.

Mask wearing

Compliance with compulsory mask-wearing while incorporating innovative measures for enforcement. Strict adherence to SOPs in mosques and other places of worship be ensured by all federating units.

