 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Raveena Tandon wishes daughter Chaya on her wedding anniversary with adorable post

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Raveena Tandon wishes daughter Chaya on her wedding anniversary with adorable post
Raveena Tandon wishes daughter Chaya on her wedding anniversary with adorable post

Indian actress Raveena Tandon turned to her social media to handle to wish her adopted daughter, Chaya Tandon on her wedding anniversary.

On Wednesday, the Mohra actress took to her Instagram and shared adorable pictures from Chaya’s church wedding and penned a heartfelt note.

In her post, she wrote, “When life is full of beautiful memories and moments.. to be cherished and celebrated for ever ! Happy Happy Anniversary my babies! Happiness and love always ! @chaya.m.m #shawn .”


Raveena became a single mother to two girls, Pooja and Chaya, in 1995. The actress was only 21 years old then. In a recent interview, she revealed why she kept the adoption ‘low-key.’

Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, the 47-year-old actress said, "When I did adopt the girls, initially, I did not talk about them at all, till they passed their 10th standard and after that, they started hanging out with me on my shoots. Then, everyone started asking, ‘Who are these girls?’ And I would start telling them this is how it is."

“You were so scared that even if you say something, what will these people make it out to be? Magazine would say that I secretly had a baby and speculate about the father. It was that era and their minds were so filthy. To avoid such stories, I just did it very quietly,” she said.

Raveena married Anil Thadani in 2004, nine years she adopted her girls. She has a daughter Rasha and a son Ranbirvardhan with Anil.

On the work front, the actress recently made her digital debut with Aranyak, where she essayed the character of a cop Kasturi Dogra.

More From Showbiz:

Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar's 'Javed Iqbal' halted by Punjab government

Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar's 'Javed Iqbal' halted by Punjab government
Madhuri Dixit’s first web series gets a new title, renamed ‘The Fame Game’

Madhuri Dixit’s first web series gets a new title, renamed ‘The Fame Game’
‘Agneepath’ turns 10: Hrithik Roshan recalls ‘overwhelming’ anxiety during the remake

‘Agneepath’ turns 10: Hrithik Roshan recalls ‘overwhelming’ anxiety during the remake
Mouni Roy makes for a stunning South Indian bride as she marries Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy makes for a stunning South Indian bride as she marries Suraj Nambiar

Anushka Sharma asks Priyanka Chopra to ‘get ready for sleepless nights’ post 1st baby

Anushka Sharma asks Priyanka Chopra to ‘get ready for sleepless nights’ post 1st baby
Malaika Arora gushes over her beau Arjun Kapoor: ‘handsome’

Malaika Arora gushes over her beau Arjun Kapoor: ‘handsome’
Faysal Quraishi issues apology for Nauman Ijaz after being 'too busy' for him

Faysal Quraishi issues apology for Nauman Ijaz after being 'too busy' for him
Deepika Padukone 'rolls her eyes' at Ranveer Singh's excitement for 'Gehraiyaan'

Deepika Padukone 'rolls her eyes' at Ranveer Singh's excitement for 'Gehraiyaan'
Bobby Deol reacts to Pakistani super-fan's special birthday wish

Bobby Deol reacts to Pakistani super-fan's special birthday wish
Indian actress Mouni Roy kicks off wedding festivities with haldi, mehndi

Indian actress Mouni Roy kicks off wedding festivities with haldi, mehndi
Priyanka Chopra was 'eager' to be a mother for long: 'Happy time for all'

Priyanka Chopra was 'eager' to be a mother for long: 'Happy time for all'
Atif Aslam lauds wife Sara's 'style sense' as she designs his PSL anthem look

Atif Aslam lauds wife Sara's 'style sense' as she designs his PSL anthem look

Latest

view all