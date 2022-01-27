 
Apple TV+ drops first look, premiere date of Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama 'Pachinko'

Apple TV+ drops first look, premiere date of Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama 'Pachinko'

The wait is finally over!

Apple TV+ has officially unveiled the first look images as well as the release date of actor Lee Min Ho’s much-awaited drama, Pachinko, on social media today.

Based on Min Jin Lee’s multigenerational novel Pachinko, the series is set to premiere on March 25, announced the streaming channel alongside the first-look stills.

The Heirs star also shared the first look images from his upcoming drama, including one, where he can be seen donning a hat and suit.


The post left his fans excited as they flooded the comments section with love and praise. The actor will play the role of the character named Koh Hansu.

The story revolves around ethnic Koreans in Japan, who suffered severe discrimination. Pachinko refers to a vertical pinball machine that is mostly used for gambling in Japan. The series will be told in three languages: Korean, Japanese and English.

Beside Ho, the cast also includes Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai, Kaho Minami, Jung Eun-Chae and Oscar-winning actor, Youn Yuh Jung.

