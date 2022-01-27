 
sports
Thursday Jan 27 2022
By
Reuters

Novak Djokovic set to return next month in Dubai

By
Reuters

Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Tennis - Davis Cup Semi-Finals - Serbia v Croatia - La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - December 3, 2021 Serbias Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his match against Croatias Marin Cilic. — Reuters
Tennis - Davis Cup Semi-Finals - Serbia v Croatia - La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - December 3, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his match against Croatia's Marin Cilic. — Reuters

  • Djokovic will return to action for first time since he was deported.
  • Australia had deported him over his COVID-19 vaccination status.
  • ATP 500 Dubai Tennis Championships beings on February 21.

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic is set to return to action in Dubai next month for the first time since he was deported from Australia over his COVID-19 vaccination status ahead of the Melbourne Park Grand Slam.

The 34-year-old Serb, who is unvaccinated, was deported after an 11-day rollercoaster involving two visa cancellations, two court challenges and five nights in two stints at an immigration detention hotel where asylum seekers are held.

Organisers of the ATP 500 Dubai Tennis Championships said the Serb was entered for the tournament, which is scheduled to start on February 21.

"We are delighted to see Novak back in Dubai for the 12th time when he will be seeking his sixth title and we wish him the best of luck," said Colm McLoughlin, chief executive of Dubai Duty Free.

Djokovic's official website also confirmed his participation in the Dubai tournament.

More From Sports:

PSL 2022: Wahab unavailable for tomorrow's match against Quetta, Malik to lead Peshawar

PSL 2022: Wahab unavailable for tomorrow's match against Quetta, Malik to lead Peshawar
PSL 2022: Blow to Karachi Kings as Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson test positive for COVID-19

PSL 2022: Blow to Karachi Kings as Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson test positive for COVID-19
Clash of titans: Twitter divided over Babar and Rizwan in PSL 7 opener

Clash of titans: Twitter divided over Babar and Rizwan in PSL 7 opener
Bismah Maroof shares adorable picture with daughter

Bismah Maroof shares adorable picture with daughter
PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19
Top 11 local players to watch out in PSL 2022

Top 11 local players to watch out in PSL 2022
Asim Azhar's take on PSL 2022 and Pakistan cricket

Asim Azhar's take on PSL 2022 and Pakistan cricket

PSL opening ceremony: All you need to know

PSL opening ceremony: All you need to know
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans: Who is Inzamam supporting in PSL opener?

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans: Who is Inzamam supporting in PSL opener?
PSL 2022: Will Kings' Mohammad Amir play opener against Sultans?

PSL 2022: Will Kings' Mohammad Amir play opener against Sultans?
Karachi Kings to take on Multan Sultans today as PSL 2022 fever grips Pakistan

Karachi Kings to take on Multan Sultans today as PSL 2022 fever grips Pakistan
Haris Rauf reveals Indian players supported him early in his career

Haris Rauf reveals Indian players supported him early in his career

Latest

view all