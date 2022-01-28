No evidence to declare Nawaz Sharif's medical report fake: AG Khalid Javed

AGP Khalid Javed Khan says there is no evidence to support Nawaz Sharif's medical reports are fake.

No contempt of court proceedings against Shahbaz Sharif over the subject of Nawaz Sharif's return, says AGP.



It is better subject of lifelong disqualification is brought before Parliament rather than court, says AGP.

There is no evidence to support Nawaz Sharif's medical reports being fabricated, says Attorney-General of Pakistan Barrister Khalid Javed Khan



Speaking on Geo News show 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' , the AGP said they do not want to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Shahbaz Sharif over the subject of Nawaz Sharif's return. Instead, he said, they want the situation to be settled amicably.

In response to a question about Nawaz Sharif's medical reports, Khalid Javed Khan stated that he lacks evidence to declare them fake.



In response to the Supreme Court Bar's constitutional petition, the AGP stated that if the subject of lifelong disqualification is brought before Parliament rather than the court, an attempt can be made to reach a consensus.

Earlier this week, the AGP had written a letter to the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to bring back PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.

The AGP had instructed Shahbaz to submit Nawaz’s medical reports within the next 10 days. In case he fails to do so, contempt of court petition will be filed against Shahbaz, he had said.