Friday Jan 28 2022
Bilal Saeed teams up with Bollywood's Isabelle Kaif for 'Judaiya': Watch Teaser

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Bilal Saeed teams up with Bollywood's Isabelle Kaif for track 'Judaiya': Watch Tease

Bilal Saeed has joined hands with Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabelle Kaif for his upcoming song 'Judaiya' and fans cannot wait to see how the pair works out!

Joining the duo is also UK-based singer Ezu, who is set to charm the Pakistani audiences with his voice.

Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, Bilal Saeed announced his new project with a poster featuring Kaif and Ezu.

"A beautiful song by @ezuworld and my self! featuring very talented @isakaif 

Releasing This Friday on 28th January 2022," he teased fans.

Later, Saeed shared the much-awaited teaser of the song, seemingly featuring e Ezu and himself in a feud over Kaif.

"Teaser Out Now! Watch out for #Judaiya my latest release with @ezuworld starring @isakaif, captioned the singer, while tagging Kaif and Ezu.


