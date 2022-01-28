 
pakistan
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Balochistan terror attack: PM Imran Khan promises to rid Pakistan of terrorism

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 28, 2022

— AFP/File
— AFP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan has given an assurance that he will "rid Pakistan of all forms of terrorism", a day after 10 soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack at a security check post in Balochistan's Kech district.

Related items

Taking to his Twitter, the premier said that the brave soldiers of Pakistan continue to lay down their lives to keep the country safe from terrorists.

"I salute the 10 martyred soldiers who repulsed a terrorist fire raid on checkpost in Kech Balochistan. We are resolute in our commitment to rid Pakistan of all forms of terrorism," he wrote.

The attack

As many as 10 soldiers were martyred after terrorists opened fire at a security check post in Balochistan's Kech district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the military's media wing said the incident took place on the night between January 25 and 26, where one terrorist was killed and several others sustained injuries.

The security forces have apprehended three terrorists in follow up clearance operation, while they were still on the hunt for the perpetrators behind the incident.

"Armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost," the statement added.

Sheikh Rasheed warns of rise in terror incidents in coming months

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had warned of a surge in terrorist activities in the country in the coming months.

"Terrorism is expected to rise in the country in the next two months," Rasheed said in an interview with the British media.

He, however, said that Pakistan has a much better system to fight terrorists and gathering information and this wave of terrorism will be dealt with accordingly.

The minister said that Afghan Taliban are unable to force the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan into anything.

"However, they [Afghan Taliban] are playing a positive role and have been a mediator in Pakistan's negotiations with the TTP," he said.

He said that the Afghan Taliban are playing the role of a bridge and trying to keep the TTP from engaging in terrorist activities.

More From Pakistan:

Hyderabad girl making TikTok video shot dead

Hyderabad girl making TikTok video shot dead
No evidence to declare Nawaz Sharif's medical report fake: AG Khalid Javed

No evidence to declare Nawaz Sharif's medical report fake: AG Khalid Javed
After Sehat Card, govt plans to launch Ehsaas petrol cards

After Sehat Card, govt plans to launch Ehsaas petrol cards
Pakistan logs highest COVID-19 case count since pandemic started in 2020

Pakistan logs highest COVID-19 case count since pandemic started in 2020
Afghan soil is still being used against Pakistan: Moeed Yusuf

Afghan soil is still being used against Pakistan: Moeed Yusuf
JI announces to end sit-in as Sindh govt agrees to amend LB law

JI announces to end sit-in as Sindh govt agrees to amend LB law
Terrorists martyr 10 soldiers in Balochistan

Terrorists martyr 10 soldiers in Balochistan
Sugar scandal: Court grants interim bail to Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz

Sugar scandal: Court grants interim bail to Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz
Altaf Hussain to stand trial for three weeks in hate speech case

Altaf Hussain to stand trial for three weeks in hate speech case
Chaudhry Shujaat advises govt to focus on inflation, not on Nawaz Sharif's return

Chaudhry Shujaat advises govt to focus on inflation, not on Nawaz Sharif's return
SCBA president Ahsan Bhoon files petition against lifetime disqualification in SC

SCBA president Ahsan Bhoon files petition against lifetime disqualification in SC
MQM worker succumbed to cardiac arrest, not police torture: Saeed Ghani

MQM worker succumbed to cardiac arrest, not police torture: Saeed Ghani

Latest

view all