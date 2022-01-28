Balochistan terror attack: PM Imran Khan promises to rid Pakistan of terrorism

— AFP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan has given an assurance that he will "rid Pakistan of all forms of terrorism", a day after 10 soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack at a security check post in Balochistan's Kech district.

Taking to his Twitter, the premier said that the brave soldiers of Pakistan continue to lay down their lives to keep the country safe from terrorists.

"I salute the 10 martyred soldiers who repulsed a terrorist fire raid on checkpost in Kech Balochistan. We are resolute in our commitment to rid Pakistan of all forms of terrorism," he wrote.

The attack

As many as 10 soldiers were martyred after terrorists opened fire at a security check post in Balochistan's Kech district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the military's media wing said the incident took place on the night between January 25 and 26, where one terrorist was killed and several others sustained injuries.

The security forces have apprehended three terrorists in follow up clearance operation, while they were still on the hunt for the perpetrators behind the incident.



"Armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost," the statement added.

Sheikh Rasheed warns of rise in terror incidents in coming months

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had warned of a surge in terrorist activities in the country in the coming months.

"Terrorism is expected to rise in the country in the next two months," Rasheed said in an interview with the British media.

He, however, said that Pakistan has a much better system to fight terrorists and gathering information and this wave of terrorism will be dealt with accordingly.

The minister said that Afghan Taliban are unable to force the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan into anything.

"However, they [Afghan Taliban] are playing a positive role and have been a mediator in Pakistan's negotiations with the TTP," he said.

He said that the Afghan Taliban are playing the role of a bridge and trying to keep the TTP from engaging in terrorist activities.