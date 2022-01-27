Terrorists martyr 10 soldiers in Balochistan

A Pakistani soldier patrols near the Line of Control at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP

Incident takes place in Balochistan's Kech district.

Soldiers gun down one terrorist, apprehend three.

"Armed forces determined to eliminate terrorists," ISPR says.

RAWALPINDI: As many as 10 soldiers were martyred after terrorists opened fire at a security check post in Balochistan's Kech district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the military's media wing said the incident took place on the night between January 25 and 26, where one terrorist was killed and several others sustained injuries.

The security forces have apprehended three terrorists in follow up clearance operation, while they were still on the hunt for the perpetrators behind the incident.

"Armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost," the statement added.

