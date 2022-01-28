Alia Bhatt confirms release date of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has confirmed the release date of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, also starring Ajay Devgn.



Alia turned to Instagram and shared her stunning photos gazing at the moon and wrote, “Dekho chand aaya … chand nazar aaya. Gangu bhi aa rahi hain .. 25th February Ko” followed by a heart and folded hands emoticons.

The movie was earlier scheduled to release in July 2021 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is Alia Bhatt’s first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Alia also shared the release date Gangubai Kathiawadi in her Insta stories.

The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.