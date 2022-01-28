 
pakistan
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Web Desk

We need to be united to thwart nefarious designs of enemy force: COAS Bajwa

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — AFP/FILE
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — AFP/FILE

  • COAS says that the spread of misinformation is dangerous for the cohesion of society.
  • Says the youth of Pakistan is extremely talented and have an entrepreneurial mindset.
  • Says if youth of Pakistan gets a chance, favourable environment, it would lead the country towards development and prosperity.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Lahore Garrison where he was briefed about training matters and operational preparation of formation at the Corps Headquarters (HQ), the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

Corps Commander General Mohammad Abdul Aziz was also present on the occasion, while the army chief met vice-chancellors of different universities, as well as, teachers and students.

The COAS also appreciated the role of educational institutions in preparing role model citizens and future leadership, said ISPR.

On the occasion, Gen Bajwa said that human resource development is needed in the field of education, health, and the environment.

Spread of misinformation under external interest creates misunderstandings and it is dangerous for the cohesion of society, the COAS said.

According to the ISPR, the army chief further said that "we will have to be united to thwart the intentions of enemy forces."

He added that the youth of Pakistan is extremely talented and has an entrepreneurial mindset; therefore if it gets a chance and a favourable environment, it would lead the country towards development and prosperity.

According to the statement, during long sessions, teachers and students asked many questions and termed the conversion positive.  

More From Pakistan:

CM Shah orders arrest of policemen involved in escape of accused in Dua Mangi kidnapping

CM Shah orders arrest of policemen involved in escape of accused in Dua Mangi kidnapping
PM says govt to approach SC over Ravi Urban project after LHC nullifies it

PM says govt to approach SC over Ravi Urban project after LHC nullifies it
Murad Raas issues updates on schools for Lahore, Rawalpindi

Murad Raas issues updates on schools for Lahore, Rawalpindi
Petroleum products price expected to shoot up by Rs10: sources

Petroleum products price expected to shoot up by Rs10: sources
COVID-19 updates: Positivity rate in Lahore crosses 20%

COVID-19 updates: Positivity rate in Lahore crosses 20%
Punjab police advise ban on PUBG after game 'addict' kills mother, siblings

Punjab police advise ban on PUBG after game 'addict' kills mother, siblings
PIA flight to fly out Hindu pilgrims from Karachi to India 'postponed'

PIA flight to fly out Hindu pilgrims from Karachi to India 'postponed'
Balochistan terror attack: PM Imran Khan promises to rid Pakistan of terrorism

Balochistan terror attack: PM Imran Khan promises to rid Pakistan of terrorism
Hyderabad girl making TikTok video shot dead

Hyderabad girl making TikTok video shot dead
No evidence to declare Nawaz Sharif's medical report fake: AG Khalid Javed

No evidence to declare Nawaz Sharif's medical report fake: AG Khalid Javed
After Sehat Card, govt plans to launch Ehsaas petrol cards

After Sehat Card, govt plans to launch Ehsaas petrol cards
Pakistan logs highest COVID-19 case count since pandemic started in 2020

Pakistan logs highest COVID-19 case count since pandemic started in 2020

Latest

view all