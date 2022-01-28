We need to be united to thwart nefarious designs of enemy force: COAS Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — AFP/FILE

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Lahore Garrison where he was briefed about training matters and operational preparation of formation at the Corps Headquarters (HQ), the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

Corps Commander General Mohammad Abdul Aziz was also present on the occasion, while the army chief met vice-chancellors of different universities, as well as, teachers and students.

The COAS also appreciated the role of educational institutions in preparing role model citizens and future leadership, said ISPR.

On the occasion, Gen Bajwa said that human resource development is needed in the field of education, health, and the environment.

Spread of misinformation under external interest creates misunderstandings and it is dangerous for the cohesion of society, the COAS said.

According to the ISPR, the army chief further said that "we will have to be united to thwart the intentions of enemy forces."

He added that the youth of Pakistan is extremely talented and has an entrepreneurial mindset; therefore if it gets a chance and a favourable environment, it would lead the country towards development and prosperity.

According to the statement, during long sessions, teachers and students asked many questions and termed the conversion positive.