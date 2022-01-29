 
sports
Saturday Jan 29 2022
By
Web Desk

ICC U19 World Cup: Australia beat Pakistan to reach semi-final

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Photo –TOI twitter
Photo –TOI twitter

  • Pakistan decided to field first after winning toss.
  • Australian side scored a formidable 276 runs with a loss of seven wickets.
  • Pakistan U19 team bowled out for 157 in just 35.1 overs.

Pakistan’s journey ended in ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2022 as Australia beat the national side with a margin of 119-run in a quarter-final match on Friday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first but the decision turned out to be a bad one for them as the Australian side set a huge target of 277 to reach the semi-final. 

The Australian openers scored 86 runs for the first wicket with Campbell Kellaway making 47 while player of the match Teague Wyllie smashed 71 runs.

Wyllie added 101 runs for the second-wicket with Corey Miller who scored 64 off 75 balls (five fours, one six).

Australia finished their quota of 50 overs with a formidable 276 for seven total on the board. For Pakistan, captain Qasim Akram took three wickets for 40 runs. Awais Ali took two while Mehran Mumtaz and Zeeshan Zameer took a wicket apiece.

In reply, Pakistan lost openers Muhammad Shehzad and Haseebullah inside 4.1 overs. Abdul Faseeh and Irfan Khan added 50 runs for the third-wicket which turned out to be Pakistan’s best partnership in the match. Faseeh fell for 28 while shortly after Irfan was dismissed for 27.

Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals before being bowled out for 157 in 35.1 overs. Mehran top-scored with 29 off 19 balls (three fours, two sixes).

For Australia William Salzmann took three while Tom Whitney and Jack Sinfield took two wickets each.

More From Sports:

Manchester United player Zidane Iqbal 'proud' of his Pakistani heritage

Manchester United player Zidane Iqbal 'proud' of his Pakistani heritage
PSL 2022: Twitterati praise Will Smeed for his entertaining knock

PSL 2022: Twitterati praise Will Smeed for his entertaining knock

PSL 7: Ottis Gibson opens up about Pakistan's 'rich history' of producing fast bowlers

PSL 7: Ottis Gibson opens up about Pakistan's 'rich history' of producing fast bowlers
PSL 7: Aakash Chopra unhappy with Babar Azam's performance in opener

PSL 7: Aakash Chopra unhappy with Babar Azam's performance in opener
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Zalmi receive flak for 'poor, pathetic' fielding

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Zalmi receive flak for 'poor, pathetic' fielding
PZ vs QG: Wahab Riaz has a message for COVID-hit Peshawar Zalmi

PZ vs QG: Wahab Riaz has a message for COVID-hit Peshawar Zalmi
Zimbabwe's Taylor banned over money received from spot-fixers: ICC

Zimbabwe's Taylor banned over money received from spot-fixers: ICC
PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators in nail-biting clash

PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators in nail-biting clash
PZ vs QG: Sarfaraz Ahmed releases video statement ahead of 'nail-biting' clash

PZ vs QG: Sarfaraz Ahmed releases video statement ahead of 'nail-biting' clash
PSL 2022: Another Peshawar Zalmi player tests positive for COVID-19

PSL 2022: Another Peshawar Zalmi player tests positive for COVID-19
Peshawar Zalmi release official anthem for PSL 7

Peshawar Zalmi release official anthem for PSL 7
PSL 2022 opening ceremony: How much did it cost?

PSL 2022 opening ceremony: How much did it cost?

Latest

view all