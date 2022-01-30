 
Sunday Jan 30 2022
Ayesha Omar believes 'age is just a number' when choosing life partner

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Ayesha Omar believes 'age is just a number' when choosing life partner

Ayesha Omar is touching briefly upon her plans for nuptials.

The Bulbulay star, who is widely praised for her acting prowess, recently spoke about her private life with Rabia Mughni wherein she confessed that she would not mind marrying a younger guy.

"If I will feel that a guy is younger to me but he’s mature and I would think that we can connect well, then why not. I would definitely marry him, I have no such issues, age is just a number," declared Omar.

She, however, emphasised the importance of a person's biological age.

"Your health, maturity, diet and outlook define your age. Some people’s biological age is different from their chronological age.”

Omar will be next seen in Abu Aleeha's Javed Iqbal opposite Yasir Hussain. The star will play the role of a cop in the film.

