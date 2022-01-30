 
Sunday Jan 30 2022
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan deck up in black for a party at home: See pic

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a glimpse of her perfect evening with her husband Saif Ali Khan and friends that have taken the internet by storm.

Kareena and Saif have recently hosted a party at home for Sajjid Mitha and Laveena Mitha as well as Karisma Kapoor and interestingly, Bebo was seen twinning in black with Saif and the two made a beautiful couple together.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, both Kareena and Karisma shared the same photo as they posed for the camera.

In the picture, the Jab We Met actor can be seen donning a black outfit and looking absolutely stunning. Meanwhile, the Hum Tum actor looked regal in his black kurta paired with white pyjama.

On the other hand, Karisma opted for a white shirt under a black sleeveless sweater and maroon pants.

Apart from that Kareena added a red heart emoji as she shared the picture on her Instagram. Karisma added a 'family time' sticker sharing the post.

Sajjid also shared their photo and wrote, "Evenings with family are always special and last night was particularly memorable and precious. Thank you ever so much @kareenakapoorkhan and Saif."

