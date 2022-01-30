 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 30 2022
Salman Khan drops subtle relationship hint after Katrina Kaif's wedding

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Salman Khan recently expressed that everyone is happy post Katrina Kaif’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal while subtly confessing that he's not single anymore.

The Dabangg actor is gearing up to send TRPs soaring high with Grand Finale of the famed TV show Bigg Boss season 15. 

For the upcoming episode, the season 13 contestant, Shehnaaz Gill joined the super star.

A short teaser of the final episode was just unveiled in which the reality TV star can be seen having an interesting chat with Khan.

During her appearance on the mega-hit show, Gill talked about VicKat wedding. “From Punjab's Katrina Kaif, I have become India's Shehnaaz Gill. Because India's Katrina has now become Punjab's Katrina since she is married now," she said.

The Kick actor smilingly replied, “Yes, she’s married to Vicky Kaushal” while adding, “Everyone’s happy.”

Gill mischievously asked Khan to stay happy too as she said, “Sir, you just remain happy” before she quickly backtracked. “You look good as single only," she added.

Leaving audience intrigued, the Tiger 3 actor replied, “When I become single, I'll look even better.”

Fans are wondering if Khan has pulled another prank on them or has actually dropped a big hint about his personal life.

The episode is slated to air tonight.

