Sunday Jan 30 2022
Shahid Kapoor cuddles up to Mira Rajput in cute snap, see

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Mira Rajput, wife of Shahid Kapoor, shared a beautiful picture of herself and her husband and the fans can not stop gushing over them.

Recently, Mira, 27, took to Instagram to share a loveable selfie with Shahid as he rested his head on her shoulder.

Sharing the picture, Mira wrote, "Sugarboo."


In no time the post garnered massive likes from the followers but the Jab We Met actor's reaction was the most highlighted one as he wrote, " Awww I love you."

Meanwhile, fans also showered their love for the couple and complimented them. 

One fan wrote, "Better together." 

Another person said, "Love is in the air."

Earlier Mira shared a video clip of Shahid on Instagram Stories. Sharing the video, she captioned it, "Lover spotted." Mira also added, "Can I pap my own husband?" She further added Rishbh Tiwari's song Aankhon Ke Darmiya in the background.

