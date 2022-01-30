 
Sunday Jan 30 2022
Tom Cruise ignites romance rumors shortly after split from Haley Atwell

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Renowned actor Tom Cruise has reportedly fallen in love with a British star and has ended up having the wind knocked out of him.

A source close to the Mission Impossible star brought this news to light during a candid admission.

According to OK! Magazine, the insider started it all off by explaining how, “A few weeks ago, he was introduced to a beautiful British actress and was instantly hooked.”

The identity of the British star has not been released as of yet but from the get-go, the “incurable romantic” began to grow infatuated and “wooed her with flowers and gifts and dinners at his favourite London restaurants.”

Not long after Cruise’s advances began, “He completely swept her off her feet, even taking her on day trips aboard a plane that he piloted himself.”

“Tom has gotten lots of flack for being over-the-top when he falls in love, but he’s an incurable romantic.”

The same insider also provided some insight into the actor’s current mental landscape and admitted that there is a high chance “his self-esteem must have taken quite a hit,” once his romance with Atwell met its untimely end.

This is significant since the actor has not been seen actively dating, prior to Atwell, since his relationship with Katie Holmes ended back in 2012.

While Holmes was not keen on the idea of her daughter growing up with the teachings of the Scientology church, his new beau seems unfazed by it all. “She thinks the world of Tom and has decided to immerse herself in the church. It’s totally of her volition, which has knocked the socks off him.”

