Sunday Jan 30 2022
Harry Styles to set iconic Pyramid Stage on fire with his first performance at Glastonbury

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Pop star Harry Styles is reportedly all set to wow fans with his performance at Glastonbury this year for the first time. 

The 27-year-old Watermelon Sugar hitmaker is said to be at the top of various festival wish-lists this season after landing a headliner gig at Coachella Music Festival.

Glastonbury executives are said to have contacted the former One Direction singer to perform at the iconic Pyramid Stage.

'Harry's name was mentioned a few times as a possible performer at Glasto 2020 but they felt it was still too early,' a source told the Sunday newspaper's Wired column.

'However, his music has connected with so many more people since then and his live performances are even better, which has all the festivals after his signature.'

Harry Styles is at an all time high at the moment as he has already been confirmed as one of the headliners at Coachella in California this year.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'under pressure' to make UK visit

Queen gives excited new mission to Kate Middleton and William

Lin-Manuel Miranda shares how knew if Andrew Garfield was in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Kim Kardashian's new post receives endless praise, makes Kourtney feel thrilled

Spotify want 'bang for their buck' in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's £18m deal

Camilla swipes key role from Meghan Markle, she 'really wanted it'

Tom Cruise ignites romance rumors shortly after split from Haley Atwell

BTS' V shares adorable video with Choi Woo-shik on 'Our Beloved Summer' sets

Drew Barrymore heaps on praises for Tom Holland: 'There is nothing you can’t do'

Turkey orders TV programs to protect country's family values

American TikToker killed in hit-and-run accident in Florida: Watch

Prince Harry and Meghan react to Spotify's move

