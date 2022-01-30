 
sports
Sunday Jan 30 2022
PSL 2022: Live score Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, ball by ball updates

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

— PCB
— PCB

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and decided to field first against Karachi Kings in the at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday.

The Kings have been unlucky this season of the PSL as they were downed by Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators in both their first and second clashes. Hence, claiming the victory in the third match has become crucial for the squad.

Karachi Kings expect a major contribution from their captain, Babar Azam, who failed to score big in the first match, while the team collectively failed to deliver in both batting and bowling.

Sharjeel Khan (43) was the only batter to score the highest in the match.

However, the squad still has hopes skipper Babar will lead them to success against Lahore Qalandars, who have played only a single match this season so far, which they lost against PSL defenders Multan Sultans.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars lost their opener against Multan Sultans after a tight clash on Saturday. Chasing 207, Multan needed 16 off the last over from Haris Rauf but Khushdil Shah, who came into bat after Sohaib Maqsood lost his wicket at a crucial stage, did a fine job, hitting Haris for three successive fours and then hit the right-armer for a fine six off his fourth delivery to bring in a thrilling win.

Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Muhammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Umair Asif, Mohammad Talha Khan, Muhammad Ilyas

Live updates of the match will be available below the line:

SCORECARD

Karachi Kings  120/2   ( 14.1 OVERS)

LIVE SCORE

Karachi Kings 120/2 in 14.1 (RR: 8.47) | Lahore Qalandars: Yet to bat
  • 14.1
    Rashid Khan to Babar Azam: FOUR.
    Cur RR: 8.47
    120/2 in 14.1
  • 13.6
    Zaman Khan to Babar Azam: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 8.29
    116/2 in 14.0
  • 13.5
    Zaman Khan to Babar Azam: FOUR.
    Cur RR: 8.31
    115/2 in 13.5
  • 13.4
    Zaman Khan to Joe Clarke: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 8.12
    111/2 in 13.4
  • 13.3
    Zaman Khan to Babar Azam: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 8.15
    110/2 in 13.3
  • 13.2
    Zaman Khan to Babar Azam: 2 runs.
    Cur RR: 8.17
    109/2 in 13.2
  • 13.2
    Zaman Khan to Babar Azam: wide, 1 run.
    Cur RR: 8.13
    107/2 in 13.1
  • 13.1
    Zaman Khan to Mohammad Nabi: Wicket!, Caught by Shaheen Afridi. No runs.
    Cur RR: 8.05
    106/2 in 13.1
  • 12.6
    Rashid Khan to Babar Azam: No runs.
    Cur RR: 8.15
    106/1 in 13.0
  • 12.5
    Rashid Khan to Babar Azam: FOUR.
    Cur RR: 8.26
    106/1 in 12.5
  • 12.4
    Rashid Khan to Mohammad Nabi: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 8.05
    102/1 in 12.4
  • 12.3
    Rashid Khan to Babar Azam: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 8.08
    101/1 in 12.3
  • 12.2
    Rashid Khan to Mohammad Nabi: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 8.11
    100/1 in 12.2
  • 12.1
    Rashid Khan to Mohammad Nabi: No runs.
    Cur RR: 8.14
    99/1 in 12.1
  • 11.6
    Haris Rauf to Mohammad Nabi: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 8.25
    99/1 in 12.0
  • 11.5
    Haris Rauf to Mohammad Nabi: FOUR.
    Cur RR: 8.28
    98/1 in 11.5
  • 11.4
    Haris Rauf to Mohammad Nabi: FOUR.
    Cur RR: 8.06
    94/1 in 11.4
  • 11.3
    Haris Rauf to Mohammad Nabi: No runs.
    Cur RR: 7.83
    90/1 in 11.3
  • 11.2
    Haris Rauf to Mohammad Nabi: No runs.
    Cur RR: 7.94
    90/1 in 11.2
  • 11.1
    Haris Rauf to Mohammad Nabi: 2 runs.
    Cur RR: 8.06
    90/1 in 11.1
  • 10.6
    Mohammad Hafeez to Mohammad Nabi: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 8.00
    88/1 in 11.0
  • 10.5
    Mohammad Hafeez to Babar Azam: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 8.03
    87/1 in 10.5
  • 10.4
    Mohammad Hafeez to Mohammad Nabi: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 8.06
    86/1 in 10.4
  • 10.4
    Mohammad Hafeez to Mohammad Nabi: wide, 1 run.
    Cur RR: 8.10
    85/1 in 10.3
  • 10.3
    Mohammad Hafeez to Mohammad Nabi: No runs.
    Cur RR: 8.00
    84/1 in 10.3
  • 10.2
    Mohammad Hafeez to Mohammad Nabi: No runs.
    Cur RR: 8.13
    84/1 in 10.2
  • 10.1
    Mohammad Hafeez to Sharjeel Khan: Bowled!. No runs.
    Cur RR: 8.26
    84/1 in 10.1
  • 9.6
    D Wiese to Sharjeel Khan: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 8.40
    84/0 in 10.0
  • 9.5
    D Wiese to Babar Azam: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 8.44
    83/0 in 9.5
  • 9.4
    D Wiese to Babar Azam: 2 runs.
    Cur RR: 8.48
    82/0 in 9.4
  • 9.3
    D Wiese to Sharjeel Khan: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 8.42
    80/0 in 9.3
  • 9.2
    D Wiese to Sharjeel Khan: SIX.
    Cur RR: 8.46
    79/0 in 9.2
  • 9.1
    D Wiese to Babar Azam: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 7.96
    73/0 in 9.1
  • 8.6
    SR Patel to Sharjeel Khan: No runs.
    Cur RR: 8.00
    72/0 in 9.0
  • 8.5
    SR Patel to Sharjeel Khan: No runs.
    Cur RR: 8.15
    72/0 in 8.5
  • 8.4
    SR Patel to Sharjeel Khan: SIX.
    Cur RR: 8.31
    72/0 in 8.4
  • 8.3
    SR Patel to Sharjeel Khan: FOUR.
    Cur RR: 7.76
    66/0 in 8.3
  • 8.2
    SR Patel to Sharjeel Khan: No runs.
    Cur RR: 7.44
    62/0 in 8.2
  • 7.6
    D Wiese to Sharjeel Khan: SIX.
    Cur RR: 7.62
    61/0 in 8.0
  • 7.5
    D Wiese to Babar Azam: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 7.02
    55/0 in 7.5
  • 7.4
    D Wiese to Sharjeel Khan: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 7.04
    54/0 in 7.4
  • 7.3
    D Wiese to Sharjeel Khan: No runs.
    Cur RR: 7.07
    53/0 in 7.3
  • 7.2
    D Wiese to Sharjeel Khan: No runs.
    Cur RR: 7.23
    53/0 in 7.2
  • 7.1
    D Wiese to Babar Azam: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 7.40
    53/0 in 7.1
  • 6.6
    Rashid Khan to Sharjeel Khan: No runs.
    Cur RR: 7.43
    52/0 in 7.0
  • 6.5
    Rashid Khan to Babar Azam: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 7.61
    52/0 in 6.5
  • 6.4
    Rashid Khan to Sharjeel Khan: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 7.65
    51/0 in 6.4
  • 6.3
    Rashid Khan to Babar Azam: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 7.69
    50/0 in 6.3
  • 6.2
    Rashid Khan to Sharjeel Khan: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 7.74
    49/0 in 6.2
  • 6.1
    Rashid Khan to Sharjeel Khan: No runs.
    Cur RR: 7.78
    48/0 in 6.1
  • 5.6
    Haris Rauf to Babar Azam: No runs.
    Cur RR: 8.00
    48/0 in 6.0
  • 5.5
    Haris Rauf to Sharjeel Khan: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 8.23
    48/0 in 5.5
  • 5.4
    Haris Rauf to Babar Azam: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 8.29
    47/0 in 5.4
  • 5.3
    Haris Rauf to Sharjeel Khan: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 8.36
    46/0 in 5.3
  • 5.2
    Haris Rauf to Sharjeel Khan: FOUR.
    Cur RR: 8.44
    45/0 in 5.2
  • 5.1
    Haris Rauf to Sharjeel Khan: No runs.
    Cur RR: 7.94
    41/0 in 5.1
  • 4.6
    Rashid Khan to Babar Azam: No runs.
    Cur RR: 8.20
    41/0 in 5.0
  • 4.5
    Rashid Khan to Sharjeel Khan: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 8.48
    41/0 in 4.5
  • 4.4
    Rashid Khan to Sharjeel Khan: FOUR.
    Cur RR: 8.57
    40/0 in 4.4
  • 4.3
    Rashid Khan to Sharjeel Khan: No runs.
    Cur RR: 8.00
    36/0 in 4.3
  • 4.2
    Rashid Khan to Sharjeel Khan: No runs.
    Cur RR: 8.31
    36/0 in 4.2
  • 4.1
    Rashid Khan to Sharjeel Khan: No runs.
    Cur RR: 8.64
    36/0 in 4.1
  • 3.6
    Zaman Khan to Sharjeel Khan: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 9.00
    36/0 in 4.0
  • 3.5
    Zaman Khan to Babar Azam: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 9.13
    35/0 in 3.5
  • 3.4
    Zaman Khan to Babar Azam: FOUR.
    Cur RR: 9.27
    34/0 in 3.4
  • 3.4
    Zaman Khan to Babar Azam: wide, 1 run.
    Cur RR: 8.57
    30/0 in 3.3
  • 3.4
    Zaman Khan to Babar Azam: FOUR.
    Cur RR: 9.00
    33/0 in 3.4
  • 3.3
    Zaman Khan to Babar Azam: No runs.
    Cur RR: 8.29
    29/0 in 3.3
  • 3.2
    Zaman Khan to Babar Azam: No runs.
    Cur RR: 8.70
    29/0 in 3.2
  • 3.1
    Zaman Khan to Babar Azam: No runs.
    Cur RR: 9.16
    29/0 in 3.1
  • 2.6
    Shaheen Afridi to Babar Azam: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 9.67
    29/0 in 3.0
  • 2.5
    Shaheen Afridi to Babar Azam: FOUR.
    Cur RR: 9.88
    28/0 in 2.5
  • 2.4
    Shaheen Afridi to Babar Azam: No runs.
    Cur RR: 9.00
    24/0 in 2.4
  • 2.3
    Shaheen Afridi to Babar Azam: No runs.
    Cur RR: 9.60
    24/0 in 2.3
  • 2.1
    Shaheen Afridi to Babar Azam: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 10.62
    23/0 in 2.1
  • 1.6
    Zaman Khan to Sharjeel Khan: No runs.
    Cur RR: 11.00
    22/0 in 2.0
  • 1.5
    Zaman Khan to Sharjeel Khan: FOUR.
    Cur RR: 12.00
    22/0 in 1.5
  • 1.4
    Zaman Khan to Sharjeel Khan: No runs.
    Cur RR: 10.80
    18/0 in 1.4
  • 1.3
    Zaman Khan to Sharjeel Khan: No runs.
    Cur RR: 12.00
    18/0 in 1.3
  • 1.2
    Zaman Khan to Sharjeel Khan: FOUR.
    Cur RR: 13.50
    18/0 in 1.2
  • 1.1
    Zaman Khan to Babar Azam: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 12.00
    14/0 in 1.1
  • 0.6
    Shaheen Afridi to Sharjeel Khan: FOUR.
    Cur RR: 13.00
    13/0 in 1.0
  • 0.5
    Shaheen Afridi to Sharjeel Khan: No runs.
    Cur RR: 10.80
    9/0 in 0.5
  • 0.4
    Shaheen Afridi to Sharjeel Khan: No runs.
    Cur RR: 13.50
    9/0 in 0.4
  • 0.3
    Shaheen Afridi to Sharjeel Khan: FOUR.
    Cur RR: 18.00
    9/0 in 0.3
  • 0.2
    Shaheen Afridi to Sharjeel Khan: No runs.
    Cur RR: 15.00
    5/0 in 0.2
  • 0.1
    Shaheen Afridi to Sharjeel Khan: FOUR.
    Cur RR: 30.00
    5/0 in 0.1

PSL 7: Multan Sultans deprived of three foreign players

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators seek replacement for Shahid Afridi

WATCH: Sir Vivian Richards has a message for Quetta Gladiators

Hania Aamir appointed brand ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2022: Hales, Stirling sail Islamabad United to win against Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2022: Islamabad United's Colin Munro reaches Pakistan

Imran Tahir talks about PSL, Sultans' skipper Mohammad Rizwan and the T20 World Cup

PSL 2022: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

PSL 7: Karachi Kings look to up their game as they take on Qalandars today

PSL 7: Things get heated at NSK after security denies entry to children under 12

PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars register record despite defeat against Multan Sultans

Watch: Little PSL 7 fans protest outside National Stadium after being denied entry

