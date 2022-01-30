PSL 2022: Live score Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, ball by ball updates

— PCB

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and decided to field first against Karachi Kings in the at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday.

The Kings have been unlucky this season of the PSL as they were downed by Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators in both their first and second clashes. Hence, claiming the victory in the third match has become crucial for the squad.



Karachi Kings expect a major contribution from their captain, Babar Azam, who failed to score big in the first match, while the team collectively failed to deliver in both batting and bowling.

Sharjeel Khan (43) was the only batter to score the highest in the match.

However, the squad still has hopes skipper Babar will lead them to success against Lahore Qalandars, who have played only a single match this season so far, which they lost against PSL defenders Multan Sultans.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars lost their opener against Multan Sultans after a tight clash on Saturday. Chasing 207, Multan needed 16 off the last over from Haris Rauf but Khushdil Shah, who came into bat after Sohaib Maqsood lost his wicket at a crucial stage, did a fine job, hitting Haris for three successive fours and then hit the right-armer for a fine six off his fourth delivery to bring in a thrilling win.

Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Muhammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Umair Asif, Mohammad Talha Khan, Muhammad Ilyas