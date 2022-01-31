Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor celebrate Amrita Arora's birthday: Pics

 
Monday Jan 31 2022
Monday Jan 31, 2022

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor celebrate Amrita Arora's birthday: See pics

Bollywood actor Amrita Arora rang in her 41st birthday with her friends Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Mallika Bhat.

The girl gang came together to celebrate BFF Amrita's special day and amid all this, they shared beautiful pictures from the small bash on Instagram.

The Raja Hindustani actor shared a photo of Amrita sandwiched in a hug by Kareena, Malaika, and Mallika and wrote, “Happy birthday to my darling Amolas #thisisus.” Multiple birthday cakes lay on the table in front of them.



Meanwhile, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl also posted another picture, in which they all wore red party hats, and wrote, “The glue to our gang… happy birthday my baby sister @amuaroraofficial… Love you @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor @mallika_bhat.”

On the other hand, the Jab We Met actor also posted a couple of images on Instagram Stories. She captioned one, “Happy birthday to my BFF, no one like you. This is us.” Sharing another, she wrote, “My Amu,” followed by a heart emoji.

For the unversed, Amrita made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Kitne Door Kitne Paas. She acted in films such as Girlfriend, Fight Club - Members Only, and Hello. 

