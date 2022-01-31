Umar Gul thinks he bats better than Indian great Harbhajan Singh

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul. — Twitter/File

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul considers himself better than former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh when it comes to batting.



In a candid interview at the outskirts of Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022, Gul talked about his abilities with the bat as he has won a game for the Men in Green in the 2012 T20 World Cup against the South African side with a 17 ball 32 and took his team home from a difficult situation.

Meanwhile, the Indian all-rounder has played some handy knocks down the order as well, including two centuries and nine half-centuries in the longest formats. Singh had recently announced his retirement from international cricket.

The former Pakistani all-rounder recently took part in the inaugural edition of the tournament for the Asia Lions and managed to pick up just one wicket in two games at a rate of 12.90.

He has been brilliant in the past against India including the finals of the T20 World Cup 2007 and the 2011 World Cup semi-finals.

The right-arm-seamer was asked with a series of questions in the Twitter handle of LLC and in which, he was asked to pick the better batter between him and Harbhajan.

Recalling his Man of the Match performance against Proteas as a batter in the T20 World Cup 2012, the 37-year-old said: “Harbhajan Singh has also batted well, but I have won a Player of the Match in a World Cup game for my batting. So, it means that I am better than Harbhajan Singh when it comes to batting.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Gul made his international debut in 2003 and he had phenomenal success in the limited-overs format especially.



Per statistics, he had picked up 85 wickets in 60 T20 internationals at an average of 17 and was one of the quickest bowlers going around in his time.

The inaugural edition of the League Cricket 2022 has come to an end with the World Giants winning the finals against Asia Lions by 25 runs. Corey