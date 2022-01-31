 
Monday Jan 31 2022
When Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt went in men's washroom at Coldplay show

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Deepika Padukone took a trip down memory lane to recall her and Alia Bhatt using men's toilet to skip the long queues during Coldplay show in Berlin, Germany.

In a recent interview with MissMalini to promote her upcoming film Gehraiyaan, the Padmaavat star was asked what she would do if she needs to use the restroom urgently but the women’s toilet is closed for repair.

“I would 100% do it and I have done it,” she started detailing. “We were at a Coldplay concert in Berlin and there was this one song that we weren’t very excited about. Alia was with me actually. Alia and I ran to the bathroom and there was this long queue outside the women’s loo, so we just ran into the men’s loo.”

“And no, cleanliness doesn’t matter. When I have to use the loo, I have to use the loo absolutely anywhere,” she added.

The upcoming film, also starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is slated to release on February 11 on OTT platform, Amazon Prime. 

