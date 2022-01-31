 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone hits back at influencer for criticising her clothes in ‘Gehraiyaan’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Deepika Padukone slammed an influencer who levelled criticism against her clothes in Gehraiyaan teasers
Deepika Padukone slammed an influencer who levelled criticism against her clothes in Gehraiyaan teasers

Deepika Padukone, who is gearing up for her upcoming release Gehraiyaan, seemingly responded to an Instagram influencer who levelled criticism against her clothes in the film’s teasers, reported Pinkvilla.

Taking a dig at Padukone’s wardrobe in the film’s steamy teasers in which the actress is seen romancing Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Instagram influencer @freddy_birdy wrote, “Newton’s Law of Bollywood – The clothes will get tinier as Gehraiyaan release date approaches.”

The Padmaavat star then seemingly turned to her own stories to share a pointed post, which many believe was directed at the aforementioned user, that said, “Scientists say, the Universe is made up of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons.”

Deepika Padukone hits back at influencer for criticising her clothes in ‘Gehraiyaan’

The saga didn’t end there, with ‘Freddy’ hitting back at Padukone in yet another Instagram post that read, “Dear Deepika, I am not ‘mocking you’ for wearing tiny clothes."

"You can wear your hemlines till your nose or your ears. For all I care. And thank you for calling me a ‘moron’. It’s only non-fake thing you've uttered in your entire career," they added.

The back-and-forth left Instagram users divided with many siding with Padukone and slamming Freddy for their criticism. Freddy has since closed their Instagram account, making it private. 

More From Showbiz:

Vicky Kaushal oozes charm in white shirt as he flaunts new haircut, ‘What’s next’

Vicky Kaushal oozes charm in white shirt as he flaunts new haircut, ‘What’s next’
When Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt went in men’s washroom at Coldplay show

When Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt went in men’s washroom at Coldplay show
Kareena Kapoor pens adorable birthday wish for BFF Amrita Arora, ‘no one like you’

Kareena Kapoor pens adorable birthday wish for BFF Amrita Arora, ‘no one like you’
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor celebrate Amrita Arora's birthday: Pics

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor celebrate Amrita Arora's birthday: Pics
‘Gehraiyaan’ director weighs in on film’s OTT release: 'A good story will connect regardless'

‘Gehraiyaan’ director weighs in on film’s OTT release: 'A good story will connect regardless'
Salman Khan receives ’Personality of the Year’ award in Saudi Arabia

Salman Khan receives ’Personality of the Year’ award in Saudi Arabia
Ira Khan shares a glimpse of her weekend with ‘Dadi’, boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan shares a glimpse of her weekend with ‘Dadi’, boyfriend Nupur Shikhare
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan uniting for YRF’s Spy Universe?

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan uniting for YRF’s Spy Universe?
Lata Mangeshkar has recovered from Covid-19, says health minister

Lata Mangeshkar has recovered from Covid-19, says health minister
Ananya Panday introduces Tia from 'Gehraiyaan': 'A piece of my heart'

Ananya Panday introduces Tia from 'Gehraiyaan': 'A piece of my heart'
Shahid Kapoor cuddles up to Mira Rajput in cute snap, see

Shahid Kapoor cuddles up to Mira Rajput in cute snap, see
Nadia Khan, Sharmila Faruqui sue each other for Rs.50M in bombshell defamation case

Nadia Khan, Sharmila Faruqui sue each other for Rs.50M in bombshell defamation case

Latest

view all