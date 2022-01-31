Deepika Padukone hits back at influencer for criticising her clothes in ‘Gehraiyaan’

Deepika Padukone slammed an influencer who levelled criticism against her clothes in Gehraiyaan teasers

Deepika Padukone, who is gearing up for her upcoming release Gehraiyaan, seemingly responded to an Instagram influencer who levelled criticism against her clothes in the film’s teasers, reported Pinkvilla.

Taking a dig at Padukone’s wardrobe in the film’s steamy teasers in which the actress is seen romancing Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Instagram influencer @freddy_birdy wrote, “Newton’s Law of Bollywood – The clothes will get tinier as Gehraiyaan release date approaches.”

The Padmaavat star then seemingly turned to her own stories to share a pointed post, which many believe was directed at the aforementioned user, that said, “Scientists say, the Universe is made up of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons.”

The saga didn’t end there, with ‘Freddy’ hitting back at Padukone in yet another Instagram post that read, “Dear Deepika, I am not ‘mocking you’ for wearing tiny clothes."

"You can wear your hemlines till your nose or your ears. For all I care. And thank you for calling me a ‘moron’. It’s only non-fake thing you've uttered in your entire career," they added.

The back-and-forth left Instagram users divided with many siding with Padukone and slamming Freddy for their criticism. Freddy has since closed their Instagram account, making it private.