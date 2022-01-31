 
Court declares Atiq-ur-Rehman to be Meera's husband, actress denies ruling

LAHORE: A sessions court has declared that actress Meera is legally the wife of Atiq-ur-Rehman.

Furthermore, the court had rejected the showbiz star’s appeal to deny the ruling over her marriage.

Additional Sessions Judge Mazhar Abbas had declared that the nikkahnama [marriage contract] is authentic and therefore the star is still legally married to Atiq. 

However, the actress, whose real name is Irtiza Rubab, said that Atiq drafted a fake marriage contract and that they were never legally married. 

"I'm not Atique-ur-Rehman's wife. He made a fake marriage contract," she said. 

It is pertinent to mention that Atiq accused Meera of entering into a another marriage contract with Captain Naveed in 2013 while still being married to him.


