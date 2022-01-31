 
Alyana Falak is mini version of mother Sarah Khan in adorable new picture: See

Sarah Khan's four-month-old daughter Alyana Falak is already her mother's doppelganger

Sarah Khan is the ultimate doting mother to her almost four-months-old daughter Alyana Falak, who she has labelled her ‘mini-me’, and rightfully so!

The mother-daughter duo made for a heartwarming vision in their latest photograph shared by Sarah on her Instagram over the weekend with a fitting caption.

“Me and Mini-Me,” wrote Sarah, and we couldn’t agree more because of the uncanny resemblance that the two already share!


The Sabaat actress was seen dressed down in athleisure while little Alyana posed in a pretty pink turban with a large bow on her head.

Sarah welcomed Alyana on October 8 with husband Falak Shabir, whom she married in July 2020 in a gorgeous wedding ceremony. 

