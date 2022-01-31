Which 'strange thing' about Virat Kohli is bothering Pakistani cricketers during PSL 2022?

Pakistan´s team captain Babar Azam (C) and his teammate Mohammad Rizwan (L) react following their victory as India´s captain Virat Kohli looks on during the ICC menâ€™s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. — AFP

The Pakistan Super League (PSL), the country’s biggest cricket tournament, is in full swing at the National Stadium Karachi.

The tournament is a fan favourite for obvious reasons but for the local talent, it’s a great opportunity to share the dressing room with international stars.

However, Islamabad United Strategy Manager Hassan Cheema took to Twitter to share a "strange talk" that is going on between the players.

Cheema, who does not like to tweet during the PSL, said that he found one thing “just too hard to ignore” that the Pakistani players are talking about.

“Find it fascinating that everyone I talk to right now, from our guys to Pakistan team guys in other teams, everyone's hoping (and in some cases PRAYING) for [Virat] Kohli to get a 100. Game recognise game like no other,” tweeted Cheema.

The Islamabad United strategy manager shared the story saying that it restored his “faith in humanity”.

“I can also get why they'd have more empathy for him than us normal people. If anyone can relate to a board being weird and fans being demanding, it's them guys. Several times in the past week I've heard ‘laug to Kohli tak ko nahi bakhshte’ (people do not even forgive Kohli),” tweeted Cheema.

But in the tweet, the Islamabad United official also realised that like normal people, the local cricketers would love and appreciate Kohli as they are “cricket fans first and foremost after all”.

“The fact that it surprised me is a reminder of how much brain poisoning I have from Twitter and traditional media over these things,” sniped Cheema.

Virat Kohli, who is arguably one of the most-watched players in the current crop of cricketers, has scored 70 centuries in international cricket. Out of the 70, 43 of them were in ODIs and 27 in Tests.

However, it has been more than two years since the former India captain has scored a century in any international match. A time when the coronavirus pandemic was not in sight.

The dry run has caught the eyes of every analyst former cricketer and fan. The last time Kohli had scored a century was on November 23, 2019, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata against the West Indies in a day-and-night Test match.