Kasur: Robbers loot dowry items, Rs70,000 from wedding house

A group of nine robbers loot dowry of two sisters by taking their family hostage.

Allah Ditta — hailing from a small neighbourhood of Khadyan Khas, Punjab — was preparing to marry off two of his daughters.

Incident takes place on January 30 when robbers looted dowry and also Rs70,000 cash.

KASUR: A group of nine robbers looted the dowry of two sisters by taking their family hostage, Geo News reported Monday.

According to the police, Allah Ditta — a hard-working man hailing from a small neighbourhood of Khadyan Khas, Punjab — was preparing to marry off two of his daughters.

The incident took place on January 30 when the robbers looted the dowry along with Rs70,000 in cash, the police said, adding that the robbers also terrorised the family.

The police registered a case at Allah Ditta’s request and started a search for the suspects.

— Thumbnail image: AFP/File