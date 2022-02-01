Pakistan sees minor decline in daily COVID-19 case count, positivity ratio

People wearing masks walk in a market in Pakistan. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported a COVID-19 positivity ratio below 10% for the first time since January 19, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Tuesday morning. However, the country's active case count remained above 100,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

As per the statistics issued by the NCOC, the country's daily case count, too, witnessed a dip in the last 24 hours as only 5,327 out of 55,202 diagnostic tests conducted countrywide came back positive. With this decline, Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 9.65%.

However, the new infections placed Pakistan's confirmed case count at 1,430,366, while the active case count clocked in at 105,675.

Meanwhile, 32 more people succumbed to coronavirus, pushing Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll to 29,301.

The NCOC has extended coronavirus curbs in the country from January 31 till February 15, as thousands continue to contract the infection amid a spread in the Omicron variant.

The forum had imposed non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) on January 19, which were to be reviewed on January 27 in light of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The restrictions for the wedding sector were already imposed till Feb 15.