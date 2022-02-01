Kangana Ranaut confirms hosting reality show for Ekta Kapoor in deleted post

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday confirmed she will be hosting Ekta Kapoor’s next show before deleting post

Controversial Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut left fans confused on Tuesday after announcing that she will be hosting Ekta Kapoor’s next show and then deleting the post, reported The Hindustan Times.

Kangana turned to Instagram to share a screenshot of a report that said she will be hosting an upcoming reality show with a caption of her own confirming the same, saying, “Going to host my first show ever! For lady boss @ektakapoor.”

She made sure to not delve into any further details about the project and also deleted the post after some minutes, leaving her fans and followers scratching their heads.

The show in question, however, was earlier announced on Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji on Instagram with a poster that read, “Ekta R Kapoor to announce the biggest and most fearless reality show.”

The post’s caption itself teased, “It’s showtime! It's drama time! Are you ready to tune into excitement? It’s going to be intense.”

A source close to the development also revealed to ANI, “Ekta is all set to announce the biggest reality show in India with an epic scale that viewers must have never seen in such a show before. In this non-fiction offering, the audiences will witness a spectacle of unstoppable excitement and unbounded energy.”