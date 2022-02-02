 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 02 2022
Beijing Winter Olympics: Imran Khan to visit China tomorrow to attend opening ceremony

Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinas Premier Li Keqiang attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 2018.—AFP
Prime Minister Imran Khan and China's Premier Li Keqiang attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 2018.—AFP

ISLAMABAD: At the special invitation of the Chinese leadership, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be going on a four-day visit (February 3-6, 2022) to attend the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games, according to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The PM will attend the event to express solidarity with Beijing as some countries have boycotted the forthcoming Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with H.E. President Xi Jinping and H.E. Premier Li Keqiang. 

According to the spokesperson of the Foreign Office (FO), the Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the Cabinet and senior government officials.

As a global event, the Olympic Games foster mutual understanding, inclusivity, and friendship among the peoples of the world, the FO statement read. 

Beijing will soon become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. The Chinese government has made meticulous arrangements for holding the Winter Olympic Games despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which is highly admirable, said the spokesperson.

According to the press release, the leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations with a particular focus on strengthening trade and economic cooperation, including CPEC. They will also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, it was reported.

Additionally, it stated that the Prime Minister’s visit would mark the culmination of celebrations commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, with more than 140 events organised to showcase the resilience of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the unfolding international situation.

It would thus renew the bilateral commitment to take the iron-clad partnership between Pakistan and China to new heights and add impetus to cooperation across multiple domains. A number of MoUs and agreements will be concluded during the visit, it stated.

The Prime Minister will also visit Beijing and meet with prominent business leaders in China and representatives of leading Chinese think-tanks, academia, and the media. The Prime Minister will also have other bilateral interactions on the sidelines, said the press release. 

