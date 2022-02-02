 
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed demand attention in 'Srilankan' honeymoon outfits: See pics

Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony a few days back and right now are making the most of their honeymoon in Sri Lanka.

Amid all this, the couple has shared their photos on social media, becoming the talk of the town due to their unconventional fashion sense.

The Fitoor actor turned to Instagram to share the pictures as she was dressed like a Sri Lankan female in a sari.

On the other hand, the Bholi Bano actor also shared the pictures on his IG account as he rocked the Sri Lankan traditional dress that left the fans amazed.

Hiba and Arez’s viral photos have stirred a lot of debate on the internet. 

Check out the pictures here!

