PM Imran Khan salutes security forces for repulsing terror attacks in Balochistan

Armed security forces personnel ride on an army van. Photo: AFP

PM Imran Khan says nation stands united behind security forces of Pakistan.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed says 'Pakistan army threw terrorists out of Naushki and Panjgur'.

Says terrorists are still surrounded by security forces in Panjgur.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday honoured the security forces of Pakistan for foiling the terror attacks on their camps in Balochistan.



In a recent event, a soldier embraced martyrdom, one soldier sustained injuries and four terrorists were killed during an attempted attack at the security forces camps at two separate locations, Panjgur and Naushki, in Balochistan.

Read more: One soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed during attack on security forces' camps in Balochistan

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran Khan said that the nation stands united behind the security forces of Pakistan.

"We salute our brave security forces who repulsed terrorist attacks against security forces' camps in Panjgur & Naushki, Balochistan. The nation stands united behind our security forces who continue to give great sacrifices to protect us," the premier wrote.

'Pakistan army kept its tradition alive'

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad also issued a statement to hail the services of the security forces.

The minister, in a video statement released on Twitter, said that the terrorists made a major attack in Naushki and Panjgur late on Wednesday night, which the "great forces" of Pakistan thwarted.

"In Naushki, nine terrorists were killed and four soldiers were martyred, while in Panjgur, six terrorists were killed," Rasheed said.

He went on to say that the terrorists have been thrown out of both Naushki and Panjgur as the forces "kept their tradition alive".

"This is a great victory that the Pakistan Army has achieved against terror as per routine," he said.

Rasheed revealed that four to five terrorists are still surrounded by the security forces in Panjgur.

"Pakistan army will soon defeat them as well," he concluded.