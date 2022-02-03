 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 03 2022
TLP invites workers, leaders to Saad Rizvi's valima

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Saad Hussain Rizvi. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • TLP chief Saad Rizvi's valima ceremony to take place at Minar-e-Pakistan's Sabzazar ground on Sunday.
  • Party invites its workers and leaders to attend valima ceremony.
  • TLP chief is getting married today in Nika Kalan area of Attock.

LAHORE: The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has invited its workers and leaders to attend the valima ceremony of its chief, Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 6 in Lahore.

Saad Rizvi will get married today (Thursday) amid family members and close relatives. The TLP chief left for the Nika Kalan area of Attock earlier in the day, where his nikkah will be solemnised in an intimate ceremony.

Sources within the party said that Rizvi’s valima ceremony will be held at Minar-e-Pakistan's Sabzazar ground at 1pm, for which the authorities have given permission.

Saad Rizvi's wedding was due on November 22, 2020, but it was postponed due to the demise of his father and former TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi just two days ahead of it.

Saad has been betrothed to someone within his family by Khadim.

