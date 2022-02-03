Prince Harry 'urgently requested' Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

Meghan Markle did not walk down the aisle with her father Thomas Markle as she prepared to wed Prince Harry in 2018.

Thomas, who was originally scheduled to accompany daughter on her big day, backed down from the wedding ceremony due to coronary health problems.

At the time, Meghan announced via a statement on Twitter that her father would sadly "not be attending our wedding." She also said, "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."



During this time, Harry saved the day, requesting father Prince Charles to instead do the honour. The story of how it all went down was revealed by Harry himself in documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.

"I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you,'" Harry reveals in the new documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, which airs on BBC One in the UK on Thursday.



"For him that’s a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he’s our father so of course he’s gonna be there for us."

Things between Meghan Markle and her father had already turned soar after he admitted accepting money to pose for paparazzi pictures before her wedding to the Prince.