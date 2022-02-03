 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew's victim blaming tactics similar to Ghislaine Maxwell

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

File Footage 


Prince Andrew’s move to “victim blame” Virginia Giuffre by accusing her of having false memories indicates that he is being “seriously misadvised”, according to his biographer.

Speaking to The Independent, Nigel Cawthrone said that the Duke of York’s legal tactics for the civil sexual assault case are similar to the ways of disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

The convicted sex offender’s ways consisted of attacking her accusers’ motives and claimed that recollections of the abuse have become long distorted over time.

“He’s been seriously misadvised. First of all he went and hid behind mummy’s skirt in Balmoral and refused to have the legal papers served on him. And now they’ve adapted the same strategy that didn’t work for Ghislaine,” he said.

“If there is such a thing as false memory, I think she must be suffering from it. As is Prince Andrew. He couldn’t remember ever meeting Virginia Giuffre when there are witnesses who have seen them being together on at least five occasions.”

However, a source close to the Duke told the publication that Andrew has the right to maintain his innocence by probing Giuffre’s claims.

“The Duke is perfectly entitled to mount a legitimate defence against Ms Giuffre’s allegations, and yet trial by mob and media means he is accused of victim blaming for pointing out inconsistencies and defects on the plaintiffs claims.”

More From Entertainment:

Leigh-Anne Pinnock was ‘ready to branch out’ months before 'Little Mix’ break: reports

Leigh-Anne Pinnock was ‘ready to branch out’ months before 'Little Mix’ break: reports
Channing Tatum thinks his rumoured ladylove Zoë Kravitz is 'a perfectionist'

Channing Tatum thinks his rumoured ladylove Zoë Kravitz is 'a perfectionist'
CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns over undisclosed relationship with co-worker

CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns over undisclosed relationship with co-worker
Jennifer Lopez highlights the need to teach kids about love

Jennifer Lopez highlights the need to teach kids about love
‘Fans can now watch Adele for free’: Susanna Reid takes a dig at the singer

‘Fans can now watch Adele for free’: Susanna Reid takes a dig at the singer
Kim begins romance with Pete Davidson after realising Kanye's never possible

Kim begins romance with Pete Davidson after realising Kanye's never possible
Queen Elizabeth II called out for 'abandoning' Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth II called out for 'abandoning' Prince Andrew
Sebastian Stan teases possible ‘Star Wars’ role, calls Mark Hamill his ‘father’

Sebastian Stan teases possible ‘Star Wars’ role, calls Mark Hamill his ‘father’
Prince William, Kate Middleton's kids face difficulty after Megxit

Prince William, Kate Middleton's kids face difficulty after Megxit

Simon Cowell says he’s ‘bit of a nutter' after horrific second bike crash

Simon Cowell says he’s ‘bit of a nutter' after horrific second bike crash
Queen mocked by 'disgraced Lord' for abandoning Prince Andrew

Queen mocked by 'disgraced Lord' for abandoning Prince Andrew
Prince Harry 'urgently requested' Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

Prince Harry 'urgently requested' Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

Latest

view all