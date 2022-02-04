 
pakistan
Friday Feb 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Interior Ministry consents to providing security to ex-CJP Gulzar Ahmed

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 04, 2022

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed. Photo: File
Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed. Photo: File

  • Interior ministry says security is not being withdrawn from ex-CJP Gulzar Ahmed.
  • Says former top judge will continue to have the same security.
  • Decision comes in response to SC official's letter seeking security for former CJP Gulzar Ahmed.

The interior ministry consented on Friday to the provision of foolproof security to former chief justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, on the Supreme Court (SC) Registrar's request.

The SC Registrar had written a letter to the Interior Ministry, seeking security for ex-CJP Gulzar Ahmed.

Responding to the letter, the Interior Ministry issued a statement saying that security is not being withdrawn from the former top judge.

Related items

"Retired Justice Gulzar Ahmed will continue to have the same security as he did while holding the chief justice of Pakistan's position," the Interior Ministry said.

The SC official had stated in his letter that the former CJP has given verdicts in many high-profile cases including terrorism, extra-judicial killings, encroachments and minority rights.

The official stated that the security provided to Justice (retd) Gulzar Ahmed as the chief justice should be maintained.

Rangers must be deployed for the former CJP's security even after his retirement, the Registrar said in the letter written on January 27, just four days before his retirement on February 1.

It is worth mentioning here that Justice Gulzar Ahmed retired after serving in the top judicial position for more than two years. Justice Ahmed assumed office on December 21, 2019, replacing ex-CJP Justice Saqib Nisar.

Justice (retd) Gulzar Ahmed had taken suo moto notice of several issues related to the minorities including an attack on a Hindu temple in Karak.

More From Pakistan:

Indian army chief's claim of negotiating ceasefire from position of strength misleading: DG ISPR

Indian army chief's claim of negotiating ceasefire from position of strength misleading: DG ISPR
Prosecution says MQM founder asked followers to march on TV channels

Prosecution says MQM founder asked followers to march on TV channels
Pakistan records 48 new COVID-19 deaths, highest since Oct 7

Pakistan records 48 new COVID-19 deaths, highest since Oct 7
Personal police guard guns down Hyderabad DSP

Personal police guard guns down Hyderabad DSP
Security forces recover large cache of weapons, IEDs in North Waziristan IBO

Security forces recover large cache of weapons, IEDs in North Waziristan IBO
Intelligence agencies, LEAs ordered to be on alert after Balochistan terror attacks

Intelligence agencies, LEAs ordered to be on alert after Balochistan terror attacks
PM Imran Khan touches down in Beijing for four-day official trip

PM Imran Khan touches down in Beijing for four-day official trip
In line with SC order, Askari Park handed over to KMC

In line with SC order, Askari Park handed over to KMC
Rumours regarding ban on co-education fake: Punjab minister

Rumours regarding ban on co-education fake: Punjab minister
IHC declares plot allotment to judges, bureaucrats, govt officers unconstitutional

IHC declares plot allotment to judges, bureaucrats, govt officers unconstitutional
Security forces hunt down 13 terrorists after foiling attacks in Balochistan: ISPR

Security forces hunt down 13 terrorists after foiling attacks in Balochistan: ISPR
TLP Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi ties the knot in Attock

TLP Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi ties the knot in Attock

Latest

view all