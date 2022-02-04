 
entertainment
Friday Feb 04 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 04, 2022

'Spice Girls' split up again, reunion and movie cancelled due to COVID-19

Spice Girls fans are in for another disappointment as reunions plans of the famous girl band have reportedly been scrapped.

As per sources, plans for a tour and a movie have ended due to a new surge in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was mainly initiated by Geri Horner and Mel B for private reasons. The girls last reunited during a reunion tour in 2019.

"It was going brilliant — but Covid killed the momentum," a source told The Sun.

"Now it’s done again. There’s nothing on the agenda and they’re focusing on their own things.”

However, it is reported that the girls would gather together for Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn's wedding with Nicola Peltz. Till then, the members are focusing on their individual projects.  

