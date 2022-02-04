 
Prince Harry highlights perks of 'me time' after quitting royal duties

Prince Harry is shedding light on the importance of meditating and exercising to combat work burnout.

Speaking during his recent appearance on mental well-being, the Duke of Sussex joined hands with tennis star Serena Williams to school employees on work-life balance.

Harry said: “From an employer's perspective, you can't expect - in today's world - people to put in the work on themselves if you're not giving them the time to be able to do that.

“It's so important as employers to say if you have the chance to do it in your own spare time that's fantastic, but we are going to factor that into your routine at work.

“If everybody was doing that, the shift in global consciousness and awareness would be enormous.

He added: “If you're a business leader, [it's] for your employees as well.

“[You could say] Everyone's going to have today focusing on themselves.”

Sharing antics from his new life with two kids, Harry added: “I now put in 30 minutes, 45 minutes every morning where it's like OK, one of the kids is at school, the other is taking a nap, there's a break in our programme.

“It's either for workout, take the dog for a walk, meditate, get out in nature.”

