IHC reserves verdict on petition seeking probe into former CJP Nisar's audio

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved its verdict on a petition seeking an investigation into former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar’s alleged audio clip, Geo News reported on Friday.

A hearing was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah to form an inquiry commission regarding an investigation into Nisar’s audio clip, which was attended by the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan and the representatives of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

During the hearing, the representative of PBC Hassan Pasha stepped up to the rostrum and Justice Minallah asked if PBC has the original audio, to which Pasha replied with a “no”.

In response to Pasha, the CJ said that the audio is available on the internet only and questioned if all the allegations on the internet should be investigated.

Meanwhile, AGP Khan opposed the statement and said that one person’s audio has “compromised the entire judiciary”, asking the difference between the “petitioner and Rana Shamim”.

AGP Khan said that those who do not trust this court should own it.

“The petitioner’s lawyers claim that the original audio does not exist which is enough to reject the petition,” said Khan.

The court asked if it should investigate the claims made on social media, adding that “if a commission is formed to investigate one issue, then why not others?” 

The court reserved its judgment on the petition for a later date.

