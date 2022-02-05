Hira Mani takes a jab at PM Imran Khan, saying he should allow people to worry

 
Hira Mani, a prominent actress in Pakistan's drama industry, takes a jab at Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that he should now allow people to be worried because the situation has become worst. 

Hira Mani stated in an interview with Geo News programme Jashn-e-Cricket that if elections are held in the country, Nawaz Sharif will win 90% of the votes.

She stated that while 80% of men believe wives look for lame reasons to fight with their husbands, this is not the case.

Hira stated that Mani, her husband and actor, admonished her and they also had a fight as she wanted to have skin fairness injections.

The actress goes on saying that while only 15% of people consider dowry to be a curse, I had given my father a lengthy list of items.

On a question about her father, who passed away in September last year, the actress said that daughters should look after their fathers.

