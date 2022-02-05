 
pakistan
Saturday Feb 05 2022
By
Web Desk

COVID-19: Pakistan reports slight drop in infections and deaths

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

Pakistan reported a slight decline in the COVID-19 active cases Photo AFP
Pakistan reported a slight decline in the COVID-19 active cases Photo AFP
  • Pakistan reports slight decline in active COVID-19 cases.
  • Positivity rate remained under 10%.
  • 6,137 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan reported a slight decline in the COVID-19 infections as the positivity rate remained under 10% for the fourth consecutive day, recorded at 9.67%, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Saturday morning. 

A significant drop in active cases has also been recorded as the number stood at 91,620 since it crossed 100k on January 30.

Related items

However, as per the statistics issued by the NCOC, 28 people lost their lives to the infection, bringing the overall death toll to 29,448.

The number of new cases in the last 24 hours stands at 6,137 after 1,664,560 diagnostic tests were conducted, placing Pakistan's COVID-19 confirmed cases at 1,454,800 since the pandemic started.


Cities with high positivity rates

  • Muzaffarabad — 34.33%
  • Peshawar — 25.84%
  • Swabi — 22.75%
  • Hyderabad — 21.59%
  • Mardan — 19.51%
  • Karachi — 18.60%
  • Gilgit — 18.18%
  • Lahore — 10.99%

Last week, Pakistan's Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, asked the public to stop being lazy and get their booster shots if they haven't already. As Pakistan fights the fifth COVID-19 wave led by the Omicron, Dr. Faisal Sultan had urged people to get their shots.

Before, he had told people to get their COVID-19 booster shots if it had been more than six months since they had their second dose.

More From Pakistan:

Earthquake in Islamabad, other cities

Earthquake in Islamabad, other cities
Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM Imran urges world to hold India accountable for crimes against humanity

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM Imran urges world to hold India accountable for crimes against humanity
India threat to regional peace, says PM Imran Khan in China

India threat to regional peace, says PM Imran Khan in China
PSP ends sit-in after negotiations with Sindh govt succeed

PSP ends sit-in after negotiations with Sindh govt succeed
Expert tells UK court about Altaf Hussain's rise, violence, extrajudicial killings

Expert tells UK court about Altaf Hussain's rise, violence, extrajudicial killings
Watch: Bear escapes from owner's custody, causes stir among people

Watch: Bear escapes from owner's custody, causes stir among people

PM Imran Khan invites Chinese firms to invest in Pakistan’s SEZs

PM Imran Khan invites Chinese firms to invest in Pakistan’s SEZs
Three terrorists killed in follow-up clearance operation

Three terrorists killed in follow-up clearance operation
Peshawar High Court orders postponement of second phase of LG polls in KP

Peshawar High Court orders postponement of second phase of LG polls in KP
Google launches first 'Gaming Growth Lab' in Pakistan

Google launches first 'Gaming Growth Lab' in Pakistan
IHC reserves verdict on petition seeking probe into former CJP Nisar's audio

IHC reserves verdict on petition seeking probe into former CJP Nisar's audio

Latest

view all