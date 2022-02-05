 
pakistan
Saturday Feb 05 2022
Earthquake in Islamabad, other cities

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi and several other cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 9:16 am, Geo News reported Saturday.

The quake was at a depth of 210 km with the centre in Hindukush Region, Afghanistan, according to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad. 

Tremors were felt in Lower Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Nowshera, North Waziristan, Swat, Buner district and Mansehra, per Geo News.

Reports revealed that the quake was also felt in areas of Sargodha, Mianwali, Swabi, while Muzaffarabad and Multan were also affected.

Other areas where tremors were felt include; Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Skardu, Hattian Bala, Chinari, Chakothi, Chakar, Leepa Valley, Layyah, Bhakkar and Kamalia.

Meanwhile, earthquake jolts were felt in Indian-occupied Kashmir and its surrounding areas.

Per Indian media tremors were felt in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

No casualties have been reported so far.

