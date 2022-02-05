 
pakistan
Saturday Feb 05 2022
Web Desk

Authorities complete demolition of Nasla Tower

Web Desk

Saturday Feb 05, 2022

  • In line with SC orders, 15-storey Nasla Tower razed down completely.
  • Demolition continued for 24 hours, says Karachi admin. 
  • Process began on November 28, 2021 and took 69 days to complete. 

KARACHI: In line with a Supreme Court (SC) order, the 15-storey Nasla Tower has been razed down completely, Geo News reported on Saturday.

According to the administration, the demolition continued for 24 hours and five heavy machinery were used to demolish the building.

The process started on November 28, 2021 and it took 69 days to take down the building. However, the lifting of the debris is in process. 

Earlier on October 25, 2021, the SC had directed the Karachi authorities to demolish the Nasla Tower through a controlled implosion within a week.

In its detailed verdict, the apex court directed officials to use the latest technology to demolish the high-rise building on the Shahrah-e-Faisal via a controlled blasting.

