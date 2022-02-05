 
Showbiz
Saturday Feb 05 2022
Birthday boy Abhishek Bachchan kick-starts shooting for R Balki's 'Ghoomer'

Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 46th birthday today (on February 5). Fans and fellow actors wished the Bob Biswas star with heartfelt messages and wishes on his big day.

Turning to his social media, Abhishek, who has been entertaining audience with his spectacular performances in films like Guru, Ludo, Bunty Aur Babli and more, took fans by surprise as he teased his upcoming project titled, Ghoomer.

On Saturday, the Yuva actor revealed that he has begun filming for his upcoming movie, helmed and produced by filmmaker R Balki of Pad Man famous director.


“Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. ???? Now spinning!” he captioned the post with a photo of a clapboard.

Ghoomer marks the second collaboration between Abhishek and Balki after the commercially and critically-acclaimed 2009 film Paa, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan.

Meanwhile, the Dhoom actor will also be next seen in Dasvi alongside Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will also be back with the third season of Prime Video series Breathe.

