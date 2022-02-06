 
Julia Fox hoping Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'resolve their issues' swiftly: source

Insiders believe Julia Fox wants Kanye West to resolve his issues with Kim Kardashian ‘as swiftly as possible’.

In the eyes of Page Six insiders, “Julia’s been in the same predicament, so she understands that divorces are messy and when kids are involved it makes it almost impossible.”

At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to her is that “She just wants them to resolve their issues.”

The source also added, that she finds it “a little strange and coincidental that after any big outing they have in the press, something like this happens.”

A separate source also highlighted Kim’s alleged moves against Kanye and pointed out how “There’s been more instances of subtle retaliation and gaslighting.” Not only that Kim allegedly has been doing “stuff to purposely trigger him because she knows he’ll take the bait.”

