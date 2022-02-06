 
Sunday Feb 06 2022
Lata Mangeshkar dies at age of 92

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday morning at the age of 92.

The Are Re Are singer was under treatment in the ICU over the past couple of weeks after she was tested positive for coronavirus on January 8. 

She was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

According to the doctor treating the singing legend, Lata Mangeshkar died due to multi-organ failure.

Lata Mangeshkar was born in 1929. She stepped into singing at the age of 13 and recorded her first song in 1942.

In her career spanning seven decades, she has to her credit over 30,000 songs in different languages.

The government has announced two-day mourning in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

