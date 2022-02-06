Anushka Sharma mourns Lata Mangeshkar's death: 'Sad sad day for India'

Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt note to pay tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar on her demise on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, the PK star dropped a monochromatic photo of the legendary singer; regarded as nightingale of India, and a touching quote to mourn her death.

"God speaks through beautiful voices," wrote the 33-year-old actor in the caption of the photo.

While expressing grief over the great loss, Sharma shared, “Sad sad day for India as our nightingale leaves her mortal body.”

Reminiscing Mangeshkar’s melodious vocals, the Sultan actor wrote, “Lataji’s voice has immortalised her for ever (sic). She will live in our hearts through her music.”

Sharma also extended her condolences to the bereaved family, friends and fans.

The Lag Jaa Gale hit-maker passed away at age of 92 at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai where she was put on ventilator due to her worsened conditions post Covid-19 and pneumonia recovery.

