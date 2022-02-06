Jennifer Lopez recalls a fan's concert sign from her first tour, gets teary-eye

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez got teary-eyed while recalling a touching fan-moment from her first musical tour.

The Selena star, who appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for the promotions of her upcoming film Marry Me, discussed a memorable moment from her concert.

Recalling the moment, J. Lo, 52, said, "I went on tour pretty late in my career. I didn't go until I was in my 40s and I had kids and everything like that. I had never done a proper world tour."

She continued, "I remember this woman holding up this sign ‘I've been waiting 14 years.' She said, ‘I've been waiting for 14 years to tell you that you helped me be the woman that I am today.'"

The memorable interaction with a fan left the Hustlers star emotional during her interview with Fallon as she called the touching moment was a reminder of just how much reach she has as an artist.

"You don't realize that your music is touching people," she said. "You think you're just doing this thing and you don't realize that until you tour the world and people come up to you."

Coming back to her new film, Marry Me, the Maid in Manhattan actress also admitted she's never received a marriage proposal at a show in her career.

The film, set to release on Feb. 14, has Lopez playing the character of a pop star who spots a concertgoer (Owen Wilson) holding a sign that says ‘Marry Me’ and the two end up tying the knot on stage.

Meanwhile, Lopez, who is currently dating Ben Affleck, after the two rekindled their romance last year, revealed that she is open to the idea of getting marriage in the future.

In an interview on NBC’s Today Show, she said, "Yeah, I guess. You know me, I'm a romantic. I always have been." The Wedding Planner star jokingly added, "I've been married a few times. I still believe in happily ever after for sure. One hundred percent.”